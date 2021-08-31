Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cogent Communications worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.