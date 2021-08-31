Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

