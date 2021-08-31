Coin98 Market Capitalization Achieves $785.51 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00009057 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $785.51 million and $209.79 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

