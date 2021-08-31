CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0353 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $15,907.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

