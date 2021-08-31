Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. 3,314,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,544. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 700.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 520,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 455,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

