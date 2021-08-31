Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $27,663.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,190,065 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

