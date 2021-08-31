Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 11,036 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

