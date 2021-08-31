Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

RCL opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

