Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

VB stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.89.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.