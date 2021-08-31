Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.