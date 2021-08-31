Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

