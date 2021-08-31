Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

