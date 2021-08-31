Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 34,313 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

