Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 578,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.