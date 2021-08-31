Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 743.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,427 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 1,066,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

