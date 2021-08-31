Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,560 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,712,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

