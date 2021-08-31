Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Commercial Metals worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

