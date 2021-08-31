Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.27

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

