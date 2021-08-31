Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.27

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
