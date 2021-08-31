Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million $0.14 73.86 Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arko and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arko beats Tesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

