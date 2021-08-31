Comparing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mastermind and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.64 million 1.61 $140,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $38.16 million 0.90 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Summary

Mastermind beats IDW Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

