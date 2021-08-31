Comparing Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

66.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 5.61% 16.09% 9.90% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -308.58% -50.07% -42.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.72%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million 0.89 $21.34 million N/A N/A Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $42.09 million 43.13 -$266.49 million ($4.78) -6.54

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.