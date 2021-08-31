Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Ipsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ipsen 0 6 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ipsen has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23% Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ipsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.07 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Ipsen $3.07 billion 2.74 $625.98 million $2.09 11.98

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ipsen beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

