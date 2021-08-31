Comparing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viant Technology and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Decisionpoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 5.01 $20.64 million $20.64 0.67 Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.44 $2.86 million $0.18 11.11

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viant Technology and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 215.15%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Decisionpoint Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

