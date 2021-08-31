Comparing Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.34 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.29 Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.59 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Wizard Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wizard Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Wizard Brands -333.67% N/A -189.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 119.25%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Wizard Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

