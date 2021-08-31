CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.85 ($92.76). The company had a trading volume of 69,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.55. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

