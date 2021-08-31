Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,998.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,998 ($39.17) and last traded at GBX 2,985 ($39.00), with a volume of 26989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,884 ($37.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,701.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

