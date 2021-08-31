Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $26,461.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,555,799 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,239 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

