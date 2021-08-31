Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $49,592.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,541,770 coins and its circulating supply is 10,966,652 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

