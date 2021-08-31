Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.85

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.85 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 45.25 ($0.59). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 46,207 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.19.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.