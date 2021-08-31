CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy Sells 4,240 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.34. 227,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

