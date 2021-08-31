ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 622,012 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of ConocoPhillips worth $356,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 452,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

COP opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

