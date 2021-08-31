Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.42

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 46927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.59.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.