Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.42

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 46927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

