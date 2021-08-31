ContentBox Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $32,669.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00514534 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

