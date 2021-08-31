Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLRS. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

VLRS opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

