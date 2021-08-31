ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.