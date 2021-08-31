Convergence (CONV) Price Tops $0.0350

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $35.69 million and $1.97 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,781,388 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

