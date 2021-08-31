Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $6.54 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $139.20 million and $5.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00013894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 63,974,456 coins and its circulating supply is 21,291,780 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

