Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNVY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.