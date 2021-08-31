Copa (NYSE:CPA) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Copa (NYSE:CPA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Copa stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Copa by 552.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Copa by 11.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

