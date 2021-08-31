Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,499 shares.The stock last traded at $45.82 and had previously closed at $44.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

