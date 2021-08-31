CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.15

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.15 and last traded at $147.75, with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.