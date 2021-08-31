Coreto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,092.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $105,092.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00162337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.46 or 0.07300021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.58 or 1.00053781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00830204 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

