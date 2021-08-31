Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 6,531,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,237. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

