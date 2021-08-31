Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up to $28.31

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $29.47. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 76,315 shares traded.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,408,411 shares of company stock worth $285,830,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

