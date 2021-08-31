Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.95. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.43.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.