Coupang, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 7th (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the end of Coupang’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59. Coupang has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

