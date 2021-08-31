CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

