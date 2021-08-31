Creative Planning Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Planning lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ARKK opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11.

