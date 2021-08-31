Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

