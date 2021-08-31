Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $814.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $746.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.55. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $816.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.